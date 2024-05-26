Four killed, seven injured in road accident in UP's Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), May 26 Four people, including a child, died in a road accident in UP's Lakhimpur-Kheri district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred when a mini vehicle and a roadways bus collided on the Nakaha-Shankarpur highway under the Kheri police station area.

According to the police, seven people have also been injured in the tragic accident, six of whom are in critical condition.

CO, City, Ramesh Tiwari said that the accident took place near Nakaha where a UP roadways bus was going towards Bahraich while the mini vehicle was going on the opposite side towards Lakhimpur.

The injured are being taken to the hospital, he said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide proper treatment to the injured persons.

