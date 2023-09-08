Four looted arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 8 Combined security forces in Manipur have recovered four looted arms and four different types of ammunition along with some explosives from Imphal East and Churachandpur districts, officials said on Friday.

Manipur police said in a statement that in the last 24 hours, the situation in different parts of the state has been tense with sporadic incidents of firing, arson and assembly of protesters.

However, movement of 450 goods-laden vehicles along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) with essential items have been ensured, the statement said.

Strict security measures are being taken up in all the vulnerable locations and security escort is provided in the sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles, it said.

In all, 128 nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley areas, while the police detained 977 persons in connection with violations of various laws in different districts of the state.

The police statement also said that an 85-year-old Kuki woman was rescued by a civil society organisation along with the Manipur Police in Pallel, who was safely handed over to Tengnoupal district authorities.

