Four men from Rajasthan die as SUV falls into ditch in MP's Sheopur

Bhopal, July 14 In a tragic accident, four men from Rajasthan lost their lives in Sheopur district, Madhya Pradesh, after their vehicle swerved to avoid a cow and crashed into a tree.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday in the Kali Talai area amid heavy rainfall, when the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) attempted to save a cow sitting on the road.

The sudden manoeuvre caused the vehicle to veer off the road, plunge into a roadside ditch, and collide with a tree. All four occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, including three members of the same family.

The deceased have been identified as Hariram Yadav (60), his son Mukesh Yadav (28), and their relative Vijendra Jat (23). The fourth victim was Haba Singh Gurjar.

According to police, the cow also died in the accident. The vehicle was severely damaged, and the impact was fatal for all passengers, a police official said.

He said the accident occurred while trying to save the cow. The vehicle lost control and hit a tree with great force.

The victims had reportedly departed from Ashoknagar around 8 p.m. on Sunday and were heading toward their hometown in Kotputli, Rajasthan, the police said.

Krishna Kumar Yadav, a relative who reached Sheopur after receiving news of the accident, told the police that the family worked in Ashoknagar and were returning home for personal reasons.

Local residents rushed to the site upon hearing the crash but found the passengers unresponsive. The bodies were later sent to Sheopur District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated further investigation and are coordinating with the victims’ families for formalities. The incident has cast a pall over the region, highlighting the dangers posed by poor visibility and sudden obstacles during monsoon travel.

The authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, especially on rural roads where stray animals are common.

