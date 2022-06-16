Four minors dead, two injured in landslide in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills

Four minors were killed and two injured in a landslide that occurred at Laitlarem village under Mawphlang C&RD block in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on Thursday.

According to the district administration, one residential house was destroyed by the overflowing mud.

The BDO, along with the team from PWD, Medical officer and police, rushed to the spot to assess the situation and on reaching the spot, the team found that three children lost their lives on the spot while one injured child, shifted to the hospital, died during transit.

Among the deceased children, two were girls and all are below 10 years old.

The injured persons are being given treatment at Mawphlang CHC.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased.

Several roads in the East Khasi Hills district were damaged by landslides.

Earlier last week, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting to assess the situation in the state's Garo Hills region which has been hit by landslides and floods.

The meeting held at Tura was attended by the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and district officials in the three worst-affected districts of West Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills District.

During the meeting, officials apprised the Meghalaya Chief Minister of the different relief measures that are being taken in their respective jurisdictions while informing them that the situation in most areas is returning to normal due to receding flood waters.

The officials reported damage to road infrastructure, houses and property in all three districts. Agriculture and farming activities have also been badly affected.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister instructed all officials to actively engage and extend all possible assistance so that emergency relief measures reach the flood-affected people and families at the earliest.

( With inputs from ANI )

