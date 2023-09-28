Four minors drown in pond in Bihar's Nawada

Patna, Sep 28 Four minors drowned to death in Bihar’s Nawada district on Thursday as they sought to have a bath in a newly-built pond in their village, police said.

The victims were identified as Aayush Kumar, 10, Samir Kumar, 10, Sarwan Kumar, 9, and Ritik Kumar, 8.

The accident took place in Gambhirpur village under Warisaliganj police station in the district.

The victims jumped in a newly built pond to take bath without realizing its depth. When they started drowning, some local villagers tried to rescue them but failed. The pond was built with government funds to provide facilities to the devotees on Chatth Puja.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor