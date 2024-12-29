Four more Bengal workers apprehended in Manipur for flouting Inner Line Permit rule

Imphal, Dec 29 Four more workers from West Bengal have been apprehended for flouting the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Manipur, taking the total number of violations from other states to 33 this month.

A police official in Imphal said that four workers from West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur (also known as North Dinajpur) were apprehended from Yairipok Bishnunaha water reservoir construction site in Thoubal district on Saturday and they would soon be deported from Manipur to their home state after completing the formalities.

Legal action has been initiated against the four detainees identified as Afsar Ali (22), Md. Sanfaraj (20), Md. Rahamtullah (23) and Sahabaj Alam (20) as per the provisions of the ILP system.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in a post on social media platform X said: "I appeal to all employers, contractors, and residents to cooperate with the authorities in implementing the ILP system effectively."

Earlier this month, police detected 29 persons in Imphal West district for flouting ILP guidelines and they have been deported and sent to their home states – West Bengal and Assam.

The 29 individuals were working in a bakery in the Mayang Imphal Bengoon area under the Labour Category ILPs. "Their Labour Category ILPs were cancelled and the apprehended 29 individuals have been deported and sent to their respective home states," the official said.

Manipur Home Department earlier issued instructions to the District Administration concerned and the Deputy Labour Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into such lapses and initiate stern action against the involved government officials.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that the state government has constituted a committee at the state level to review the overall implementation of ILP in the state with the Commissioner (Home) as Chairman and representatives of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Chief Electoral Officer, Land Resource Department, DCs and Senior Superintendent of Police of districts are members.

In view of the unrest in Bangladesh, all the northeastern states, including Manipur, have further strengthened their vigil and drive against the infiltrators.

The ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit the ILP-enforced state and areas for a limited period and with a specific purpose.

The ILP, which aims to protect the identity and existence of the Indigenous people, has been in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

Obtaining the ILP is mandatory for anyone who is not an indigenous inhabitant of these northeastern states and after obtaining the permit, the individual can enter these states for a specified period and specific purpose.

Agitations are being held on and off to promulgate the ILP in Meghalaya.

Following the political crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, various tribal bodies, and civil society organisations in some northeastern states are demanding enforcement of the ILP very strictly to prevent the influx of illegal immigrants into the northeastern states.

