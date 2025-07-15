Four new cancer hospitals to be set up in Maharashtra: Minister

Mumbai, July 15 Amid the rising cancer cases in Maharashtra, the Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar said on Tuesday in the Assembly that four new cancer hospitals will be set up in the state with the help of Public Health Department.

These hospitals will be located in Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Nashik.

Positive action is being taken for the construction of these hospitals, Minister Abitkar added.

He was replying to a half-hour debate on rising number of cancer cases and the efforts to treat the patients.

"The incidence of cancer among women is increasing in the state. The government is sensitive about this and in line with the motto 'prevention is better than cure', a special campaign will be implemented in the state for cancer diagnosis," the Minister said.

Assembly members Sudhir Mungantiwar had moved a half-hour discussion on the increasing incidence of cancer among women.

Assembly members Rahul Patil, Praveen Datke, Raju Navghare, Bapu Pathare, Samadhan Avtade, Captain Tamil Selvan, Satyajit Deshmukh, Shweta Mahale and Manjula Gavit participated in this discussion and appealed to the state government to increase medical facilities to treat cancer patients.

Minister Abitkar said that new packages of treatment are being added to the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

"The number of diseases treated through Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana will also increase. Treatment for all cancers will be included in this. Guidelines from the Central government are coming for cervical cancer vaccination in the state. After these instructions are received, a vaccination campaign will be implemented. Cervical cancer vaccination will be done to girls and women in the age group between 9 to 30 years. Especially, vaccination will be completed on priority for girls in the age group of 9 to 14 years," he added.

"Health check-ups of 2.5 crore citizens were conducted in the state. This included one crore women. Out of the women examined, 13,000 women were found to be suspected cancer patients. They are being examined. Eight cancer diagnosis vans are operational in the state. A large-scale awareness campaign will also be implemented in the state to dispel the fear of cancer patients. The Central government has approved 17 day care centres in the state for the treatment of cancer patients. All facilities will be provided in those centres," he said.

Action is being taken to reserve a fund of Rs 1 crore from the District Planning Committee Fund for cancer treatment and prevention, he said, adding that a meeting will be held to provide all the facilities for cancer diagnosis and treatment in the district hospitals of the state.

The Minister said that standard operating procedures will be created to use the social responsibility fund of companies in the medical sector for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

He appealed to the public representatives to give suggestions on the government's schemes and initiatives for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

