Four new Judges take oath of office in Delhi HC, strength rises to 34

Four new judges, including a woman, administered the oath of office as judges of the Delhi High Court on Monday, taking its strength to 34.

Delhi HC Chief Justice D N Patel administered the oath of office to Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta and Sudhir Kumar Jain as Judges of the Delhi High Court.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the court to 34 against a sanctioned strength of 60.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of four new judges to the High Courts of Delhi.

Notification in this regard stated, "President is pleased to appoint Smt. Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta and Sudhir Kumar Jain, to be Judges of the Delhi High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices."

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was deputed as the Law Secretary of India. Before posting on central deputation as Union Law Secretary, he was serving as the District and sessions judge of the North-East Delhi District Court. Also in his earlier deputation, he had served as Principal Secretary Law Department with the Government of Delhi.

After the notification, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated Law Secretary on his elevation and tweeted, "Our Law Secretary Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been appointed as Judge of Delhi High Court. He has been a judicial officer of high integrity and sound knowledge in law. I thank him for his valuable services. I wish him success in his new role as a Judge to deliver Justice."

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was serving as the District and sessions judge of the New Delhi District Court. Sharma earlier also served as Registrar General of Delhi High Court from May 1, 2017, to January 6, 2020.

Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain was currently serving as the District and sessions judge of the Rouse Avenue Court.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was serving as the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Saket (South East) District Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium recently in its meeting held on February 1, 2022, had approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as Judges in the Delhi High Court, out of the Centre has approved the names of Four judges to be elevated as High Court judges for Delhi High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

