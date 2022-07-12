Four of a family electrocuted in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 12 Four members of a family were electrocuted in Kamareddy district of Telangana on Tuesday, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Beedi workers' colony in Kamareddy district headquarters, about 120 km from Hyderabad.

A couple and their two children died in the shocking incident at their house. The deceased have been identified as Ahmed (35), Parveen (30), Maheen (6) and Adnan (4).

According to locals, the incident occurred when a live wire running from a pole to their house fell on them. Incessant rains for the last five days are believed to have resulted in the mishap.

The neighbours immediately disconnected the supply and shifted all the four to the hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

