Four of a family killed as wall collapses in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), June 26 In a tragic incident, four members of a family, including two daughters, were killed when the compound wall of a neighbouring house collapsed on their home in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at Madani Nagar near Ullal town on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

The deceased have been identified as Yasir (45), his wife Mariyamma (40) and their children Riyana and Rifana. According to the police, the compound wall of Aboobkar's residence collapsed and fell on the victims' house, leading to the tragedy.

Authorities rushed to the spot and, retrieved three dead bodies with the help of locals. One body is yet to be recovered. Yasir worked at the port. The victims had gone to sleep after dinner and never woke up. Riyana studied at a private school while Rifana was a college student.

Yasir had purchased the house six years ago and had given it for rent. However, his family started living in the house six months ago.

Authorities have stated that the preliminary inquiry found that incessant rains weakened the compound wall, resulting in its collapse. Ullal Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

