Four of a family killed in Telangana road accident

Hyderabad, Jan 15 Four members of a family were killed following a collision between a car and an auto rickshaw in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, police said on Monday.

The injured were admitted to Mahabubabad government hospital, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

Tragedy struck the family hailing from Chinnayellapur village of Guduru mandal in the same district on Sankranti when they were returning home on Sunday night in the auto rickshaw after visiting a temple near Nagarjuna Sagar.

Another group of people from the same district was also returning home in a car after a visit to a temple in Gunjedu.

deceased were identified as Eslavath Sreenu, his mother Papa and two children Rithwik and Rithwika.

A physician and two youths were travelling in the car.

Locals alleged that the man driving the car was intoxicated.

Police have registered a case and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor