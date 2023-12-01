Four of family found dead inside house in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 In a tragic case, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead inside their home on Friday in Thalavady in Kerala's Alappuzha district.

The victims were identified as Sunu and Soumya and their two children, Adi and Adil.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have started a probe into the incident.

While the couple was found hanging, the children were discovered on their bed, covered in a bed sheet.

According to locals, Soumya worked as a nurse and was under treatment for blood cancer.

Meanwhile, Sunu had been suffering from spinal issues following an accident.

Since the two were undergoing medical treatment and were short on funds, they found it difficult to make ends meet, the locals said.

On Thursday evening, the couple had called a friend who used to accompany Soumya for her blood transfusion, to come after 10 a.m on Friday.

When Sunu’s mother, who lived next door to the family, did not hear from any of them in the morning, she went to the house and found the bodies.

