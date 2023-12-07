Four of family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in Varanasi room

Varanasi, Dec 7 Four members of a family from Andhra Pradesh were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the Kailash Bhawan Dharamshala in Devnathpura in Varanasi on Thursday evening, police said.

Commissioner of Police Ashok Mutha Jain said that the deceased were identified as Konda Babu ,50, his wife Lavanya, 45, and their sons Rajesh, 25, and Jairam, 23.

They belong to the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

A suicide note written in Telugu was found in the room, stating that Babu had a monetary dispute in his district, which forced the family to leave home two months ago. They had been traveling to different cities, and when their funds were exhausted, they resorted to suicide.

Jain added that further investigation would provide clarity, including the translation of the entire suicide note and identification of the individuals involved in the monetary dispute.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The grim discovery unfolded when the pilgrim group failed to open their room in the evening, prompting the Dharmshala staff to investigate.

Senior police officials and forensic experts, reached the spot to conduct a thorough investigation before breaking into the room. The family had checked into the Dharamshala on December 3.

