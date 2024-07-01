Four of family killed in accident on KMP Expressway

Gurugram, July 1 Four members of a family, including three women, died in an accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Monday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Brijesh Kaushik (52), his wife Sunita (48), his mother Kamla Devi (74), and his brother’s wife Kiran Kaushik (46), all residents of Neem Ka Thana in Rajasthan's in Sikar district.

According to the police, the victims were returning from Garh Ganga in Uttar Pradesh after performing the last rites of a family member when their car rammed into a canter from behind near the Farrukhnagar exit point.

While four of them died on the spot, two others are battling for life at the Gurugram Civil Hospital.

The police said the initial investigation suggests that the car driver was trying to overtake the canter when it rammed into it from behind and overturned.

