Four Patna cops steal goods from mall, video goes viral

Patna, August 30 Four Patna police personnel have been accused of stealing goods from a mall in Rajiv Nagar locality here, and a video of the incident has went viral on social media.

The accused deployed at DIAL 112 police van emergency services, reached Rapid Bazar mall under Rajiv Nagar police station around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday, stole valuables and placed them in vehicle.

Some local residents spotted their act and intercepted them after a brief chase.

When Rajiv Nagar police learnt about the incident, they reached the spot and took accused into custody.

Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra sent the accused to police line and constituted a team headed by DSP, law and order, Patna, to investigate the incident.

