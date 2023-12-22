Four People Killed in Car Accident, Telangana

In a distressing incident in Telangana's Hanamkonda district, a serious car accident unfolded, claiming the lives of four people and leaving three others injured. The tragic event occurred in the Elkaturthy mandal of the district when a lorry traveling in the opposite direction collided with the victims' car. The force of the impact resulted in the instantaneous death of four occupants in the vehicle. The deceased individuals, whose ages ranged from 16 to 72, were part of two families from Eturnagaram, as confirmed by the local authorities.

The survivors sustained injuries in the collision, and the incident has left the community and authorities deeply saddened by the loss. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are likely underway to determine the factors contributing to this unfortunate event.

According to reports, Telangana contributes to about 3.7 to 4.9% of road accidents in India. In terms of the number of accidents, the state has consistently held the 8th rank. However, when it comes to the fatality rate, Telangana ranked 10th in 2022, a slight decrease from its 8th position in 2020 and 9th position in 2021. These statistics reflect the state's ongoing efforts to address road safety and reduce the fatality rate despite the challenges presented by accidents on its roads.

