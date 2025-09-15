Four pilgrims die as tourist bus crashes into trailer in UP's Jaunpur

New Delhi, Sep 15 In a tragic road accident early Monday morning, four pilgrims lost their lives and nine others were injured when a tourist bus travelling from Ayodhya to Varanasi collided with a trailer in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The bus, carrying around 50 passengers, was part of a religious tour group from Chhattisgarh. According to officials, the accident occurred when the bus lost control and crashed into a trailer coming from the opposite direction near the Sihipur railway crossing under the Line Bazar police station area in Jaunpur.

Upon receiving information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Kaustubh Kumar personally reached the accident site and supervised rescue and relief efforts. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

SP Kaustubh Kumar said, “Janpath, Jaunpur, Thana Line Bazar, Andhragarh, near Sihipur crossing — a bus (CG07CT4681) going from Ayodhya to Varanasi carrying about 50 passengers from Chhattisgarh collided with a trailer (BR28GD1475) after the bus lost control and hit it from the side. The trailer was trying to overtake. Police reached the scene quickly and started the rescue process. Four people have died, and about nine are injured. Others with minor or superficial injuries are being safely sent home along with their belongings.”

The accident site turned chaotic with locals and emergency responders rushing to help. The deceased have yet to be formally identified, and police were working to inform the families.

This tragic incident comes at a time when Jaunpur district is running a road safety campaign following a series of recent accidents. Authorities had been urging drivers to exercise greater caution.

The district administration expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and has assured all necessary assistance for the treatment of the injured. A senior official stated that efforts are underway to contact the families of the victims and make necessary arrangements.

The pilgrims were reportedly on a religious tour covering prominent spiritual destinations, and the accident has cast a shadow of grief over their families and communities back in Chhattisgarh.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash and whether negligence or mechanical failure played a role. Further updates are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor