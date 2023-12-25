Four prison staff suspended after inmate escapes from UP jail

Etawah, Dec 25 Four jail staff members have been suspended after an inmate escaped from the Etawah district jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Etawah district jail Kuldeep Bhadauria said that Ajay Kumar, resident of Jariya village under the limits of Bidhuna police station of Auraiya district, was sent to jail on October 27 in a kidnapping case.

On Saturday morning, he was sent to work in a garden inside the jail along with other inmates. Later, Ajay went missing, he said and added, “A search was conducted, but he managed to escape by scaling the wall.”

