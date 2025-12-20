Four run over by train while on way to attend PM Modi's rally in Bengal's Taherpur

Kolkata, Dec 20 In a tragic accident in West Bengal's Nadia district, four people died after being hit by a train, while two others were injured as they were on their way to Taherpur, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a public meeting on Saturday, police said.

Police said the deceased and injured were among a group of people who were on their way to attend the Prime Minister's rally. It is learned that all the deceased and injured are from Murshidabad district.

Upon receiving news of the incident, senior railway and police officials rushed to the spot. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

The incident occurred near Taherpur station. It is learned that 40 people had arrived from Murshidabad on Friday night to attend PM Modi's rally. All of them are reportedly from Sabaldah village in the Burwan area. Some of them went to the railway tracks to relieve themselves in the early morning. At that time, they were hit by an approaching train, and four of them were thrown onto the tracks. The injuries were so severe that they died on the spot. Two persons were admitted to the local Shaktinagar Hospital in a critical condition. According to hospital sources, one person's condition is serious.

Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred due to significantly reduced visibility caused by dense fog this morning. The train was not visible, leading to the accident. However, other aspects are also being investigated.

"Four persons who were hit by a train died on the spot, while two others who were near the railway tracks were injured. They are being treated at a hospital. The incident took place early morning. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," a senior officer of Nadia district police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already reached Nadia's Taherpur to address a public meeting against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

