Four soldiers injured in J&K road accident

Srinagar, July 30 Four soldiers were injured in a road accident in J&K's Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that a vehicle of 9 Rashtriya Rifles was coming from Devsar to Pahloo in Kulgam when it met with an accident.

"The vehicle went out of the driver’s control and overturned in the Pahloo area near the petrol pump. It skidded off the road and rolled over to the lawn of a local identified as Muhammad Amin Padder," a police official said.

The injured soldiers were shifted to the nearby camp of 9 Rashtriya Rifles for medical attention, police said.

