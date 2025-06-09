Four special teams formed to probe elderly woman's murder in TN

Chennai, June 9 The Tamil Nadu Police have formed four special teams and launched an intensive investigation into the murder of a 67-year-old woman, who was brutally stabbed to death by an unidentified gang at her farmhouse in Kulathupalayam of Coimbatore district, officials said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Samiyathal, had been living alone at her farmhouse following the death of her husband a few years ago.

Known to be a quiet and self-sufficient woman, she had recently attended a family wedding and returned home three days ago.

As per routine, she reportedly slept outside her house on the night of the incident due to the summer heat.

According to police sources, around Sunday midnight, a gang of unidentified men entered the premises and confronted Samiyathal with a knife.

They are believed to have threatened the victim to open the door to the main house.

When Samiyathal panicked and raised an alarm, the gang responded with brutal violence -- stabbing her multiple times on the neck before fleeing the spot.

Despite her severe injuries, the elderly woman managed to call her neighbours for help.

Upon receiving the distress call, neighbours rushed to her aid and immediately informed the local police.

Officers from the Nallur police station arrived at the spot and rushed Samiyathal to a nearby private hospital.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

In response to the shocking incident, the Namakkal district police have constituted four special teams to investigate the murder from multiple angles.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, and investigators are now reviewing the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

Senior police officials said that robbery does not appear to be the motive, as there were no immediate signs of theft.

However, all possible angles, including personal enmity, are being looked into.

The murder has triggered fear and concern among local residents, particularly the elderly who live alone.

Police have assured the people that the culprits will be brought to justice at the earliest.

The investigation is underway.

