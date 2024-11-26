Four students hurt in clash over ragging in Bhagalpur Engineering College

Patna, Nov 26 A violent clash erupted at Bhagalpur Engineering College in Bihar late on Monday night, reportedly involving seniors and first-year students.

The altercation began when senior students allegedly ragged first-year students, leading to tension.

The situation soon escalated into a fight and some students were injured in the clash that ensued.

Upon learning of the incident, the college principal arrived to mediate but faced backlash and his car was allegedly damaged by the agitated students.

The college administration subsequently called the police to control the unrest, however, the situation escalated even more as the students began pelting stones at the police, resulting in injuries to one policeman.

To bring the situation under control, police reinforcements from multiple stations were deployed, effectively turning the campus into a fortified area.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the rioting students, leading to injuries to a few more.

A student, Saurabh Kumar, who was injured during the lathi-charge, was admitted to JLN Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Other injured students are reportedly receiving care at Sadar Hospital.

The clash at Bhagalpur Engineering College, involving senior and first-semester students, has drawn significant attention, with police officials, including City SP, Dr. K Ramdas and DSP, stepping in to address the situation.

The City SP confirmed the incident, stating that the matter was finally resolved through discussions with the students and the college administration.

According to the police, the students damaged the principal’s car and allegedly attacked him. However, the students from one group countered these claims, alleging that the police were responsible for breaking the car’s glass and using excessive force, leading to injuries.

During the lathi-charge, it was reported that the laptops and mobile phones of several students were damaged, further fueling tensions.

The college administration has yet to release an official statement on this matter.

“An investigation is underway to ascertain the details and determine appropriate action. The incident occurred around 8 P.M. Four students were injured in the clash. The incident was triggered due to ragging,” Ramdas told IANS.

The incident underscores the need for improved conflict resolution mechanisms on campuses to prevent such situations from escalating.

