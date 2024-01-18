Four suffer gunshot injuries as property dispute turns violent in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 18 Four persons, including a dairy shop owner, suffered gunshot injuries after a group of people opened fire on then following a quarrel in north Delhi area, an official said on Thursday, adding that initial probe suggests that the incident occurred over a property dispute.

According to police, an information was received on Thursday at around 1 a.m, regarding a quarrel and firing of rounds in the Wazirabad police station area.

“Accordingly, police reached the spot, which was in Sant Nagar, Burari and found two cars and a bike on the spot at Chaudhury dairy. The owner of the shop, Amardeep Chaudhury stated that few persons with Sonu Tyagi, a resident of the same locality, came and quarrelled with them,” said a senior police official.

Chaudhary alleged that the men have also taken their money and also fired gunshots.

“Four persons including Amardeep and his workers have blunt injuries. Five empty rounds have been found at the spot. Further evaluation of injuries is being done,” said the official.

“The forensic examination has been done and legal action is being taken in the matter on the complaint being given,” the official added.

