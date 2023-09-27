Four techies working with Accenture, Infosys killed in road accident in K’taka

Mandya, (Karnataka) Sep 27 Four techies working with Accenture and Infosys were killed on the spot on Wednesday after their speeding car hit a Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

The deceased are identified as Namitha, Raghunath Bhajanthri, Pankaj Sharma and Vamsi Krishna. All of them were between the age group of 30 and 35 years.

Namitha and Raghunath Bhajanthri worked with Accenture and Pankaj and Vamsi worked with Infosys.

The incident took place near Bellur cross on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway (NH -75) in Mandya district of Karnataka.

According to police, the bodies were pulled out from the mangled car. The accident occurred when the bus, proceeding towards Bengaluru from Hassan stopped near the Adichunchanagiri Medical Hospital for the passengers to alight. The car’s driver lost control over the speeding vehicle and rammed into the bus.

The techies were also travelling towards Bengaluru after a trip to Udupi.

Namitha hailed from Bendiganahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru while Pankaj Sharma was from Rajasthan. Vamsi Krishna was from Hoskote near Bengaluru and Raghunath Bhajanthri hailed from Dharwad.

Half of the car had gone under the bus due to the impact. Belluru police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

