Four Trains Cancelled, Five Rescheduled in Rajasthan Amid Blackouts and India-Pakistan Tensions

Given the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, the North Western Railways announced on Friday that four trains in Rajasthan would be cancelled and five others would be rescheduled, reported PTI. Among the cancelled trains are those that travel to and from Munabao, a village near Rajasthan's International Border. Because of the blackout and emergency situation on the border, North Western Railway CPRO Shashi Kiran stated that the railways had taken this precaution. The PTI report mentioned that before departing, passengers should check the railway website or helpline to find out the status of their train.

14895 Jodhpur-Barmer Demu Express (Jodhpur's Bhagat Ki Kothi to Barmer), 14896 Barmer-Jodhpur Demu Express (Barmer to Bhagat Ki Kothi), 04880 Munabao to Barmer, and 54881 Barmer to Munabao have all been cancelled by North Western Railways. In Bikaner, train 12468 Jaipur-Jaisalmer was partially cancelled. On the Jaisalmer-Bikaner route, Jaisalmer-Jaipur 12467 was also partially cancelled and will now depart from Bikaner.

Blackouts on Thursday night caused several trains to be rescheduled, including 15013 Jaisalmer-Kathgodam (Haldwani), 14661 Barmer-Jammu Tawi, and 74840 Barmer-Bhagat Ki Kothi.

The Jodhpur-Dadar Express (14807) and the Jodhpur-Varanasi Express (14864) were the other trains that were rescheduled. Because vital infrastructure was located in Barmer and Jaisalmer, blackouts were implemented there as a precaution against potential airstrikes. Jodhpur too had a blackout, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Early Friday morning, a Pakistani drone attack killed Army jawan Murali Naik (23), who lived in Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar. He was on duty in the Jammu region, close to Uri, when the incident happened at around three in the morning. Originally from the Andhra Pradesh hamlet of Kafidanda, Naik enlisted in the Indian Army in 2022. Tensions between India and Pakistan are rising at the time of the drone attack. After an attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India demolished terrorist camps in Pakistan just two days ago. Pakistan retaliated by attacking many Indian border regions with drones and missiles since Thursday night, killing both military personnel and civilians. At the moment, Naik's family members live in his hometown in Andhra Pradesh.