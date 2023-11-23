Four vehicle lifters arrested in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 23 Four people have been arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles from Sidheshwar Chowk in Gurugram.

With the arrests, police claimed to have solved around a dozen cases of vehicle theft which they had committed in multiple locations in Gurugram.

Police have recovered eight stolen vehicles from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sumit aka Kalu, Manish Raghav, Amarjeet alias Golu and Pankaj.

"The arrests were made following secret inputs," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to the crime.

"The suspects are habitual offenders. The accused will be taken on police remand for further questioning," said Boken.

