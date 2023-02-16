Four women workers killed in Telangana road accident

By IANS | Published: February 16, 2023 01:15 PM 2023-02-16T13:15:04+5:30 2023-02-16T13:25:07+5:30

Hyderabad, Feb 16 Four women workers were killed and four others were injured in a collision between an ...

Four women workers killed in Telangana road accident | Four women workers killed in Telangana road accident

Four women workers killed in Telangana road accident

Google News Next

Hyderabad, Feb 16 Four women workers were killed and four others were injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a bus in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Dandumlakpur industrial area at Choutuppal, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

According to police, an auto-rickshaw in which the women workers were travelling collided head-on with a private bus.

The women from a nearby village were going to the industrial area for daily work. Three of them died on the spot while four others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The deceased were identified as V. Anasuya (55), D. Nagalaxmi (28), D. Srisiha (30) and C. Dhanlaxmi (35).

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

In another accident in Rangareddy district, one person was killed in a collision between a tractor and a car. Police said the tractor driver was killed in the collision at Moinabad. Those travelling in car sustained minor injuries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app