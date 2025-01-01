Four workers killed in fire at Hazira steel plant in Surat

Surat, Jan 1 At least four contractual workers were killed while another was left after a fire broke out at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's (AM/NS India) plant on Tuesday evening at Hazira industrial area in Gujrat's Surat, according to officials.

Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gehlot reported that the fire broke out after burning coal spilled unexpectedly, igniting a blaze in one section of the plant. The blaze claimed the lives of four contractual workers who were on a lift at the time.

Authorities, including the police and the factory Inspector, have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

No accidental death report has been filed yet, according to an official from the Hazira police station.

Three of the victims' bodies have been transported to a civil hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the fourth is yet to be confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for AM/NS India expressed regret over the accident, attributing it to equipment failure at the plant's Corex unit.

The spokesperson said that the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. during the restart of the unit following a shutdown.

"The accident involved four contractual workers of a private company who were performing maintenance on a lift nearby. Tragically, they could not survive the impact," the company said.

One additional worker sustained minor injuries and was promptly treated at the plant's on-site hospital. The individual is reportedly in recovery.

AM/NS India assured that all emergency protocols were immediately activated, and the affected area was cordoned off to ensure safety.

The company has initiated an internal investigation to determine the root cause of the accident and is collaborating closely with relevant authorities.

The spokesperson also emphasised the company's commitment to supporting the affected families.

"We are extending all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and injured workers," the statement added.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of stringent safety measures in industrial operations, especially in high-risk environments like steel plants.

Authorities and the company are working together to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

