Four-year-old girl trampled by stray bull in Aligarh

Published: March 9, 2023

Aligarh (UP), March 9 A four-year-old girl was trampled by a stray bull at Dhanipur Mandi in the Thana Gandhi Park area of Aligarh. The seriously injured girl is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

The video of the incident has gone VIRAL on social media, in which a bull could be seen trampling the child.

