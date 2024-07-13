Four youths killed in road accident in Karnataka

Haveri, (Karnataka) July 13 Four youths were killed in a road accident in Shiggaon town in Karnataka's Haveri district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Neelappa Moolimani, 23, Sandeep Koti, 18, Shivanagouda Yallanagoudar, 20, and Kalmesh Manoji, 26.

According to the police, the youths were from Bevinahalli village in Savanur taluk in Haveri.

The accident occurred when a group of seven youths were travelling in a car to Nandagad near Khanapur in Belagavi district. The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle and the car collided with a tree.

Neelappa and Sandeep died on the spot, while Shivanagouda and Kalmesh succumbed to their injuries at the Shiggaon taluk hospital. Shiggaov police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

