Four youths killed in TN road accident

Chennai, March 12 Four youths were killed in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district on Tuesday after a speeding truck hit them.

Police said that the four youths were travelling in a bus on its footstep when they fell down from the bus due to heavy rush.

A truck which was coming from behind ran over the youth and all the four died on the spot. The rush in private and public transport buses during peak hours in important towns of Tamil Nadu has been of grave concern and several social organisations had taken this up with the government but of not much results.

Further details on the deaths are awaited.

