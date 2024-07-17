Fourteen Muharram processionists electrocuted in Bihar's Araria

Patna, July 17 Fourteen people, who were participating in a Muharram procession, were electrocuted on Wednesday in Bihar's Araria district.

The incident occurred when they came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire at Pipra Bijwad Panchayat under the Palasi block.

The victims were admitted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Palasi.

Eight of the injured were referred to Sadar Hospital from the PHC.

Araria civil surgeon K. K. Kashyap confirmed the incident, saying the health condition of all victims was stable and they were expected to be discharged soon.

"Prompt rescue operation by the district police followed by immediate medical attention by the doctors turned out to be crucial in saving lives. All of them are stable and will be discharged soon," Kashyap said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor