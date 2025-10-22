Fourth arrest made in assault on junior woman doctor in Howrah

Kolkata, Oct 22 One more arrest was made by the police on Wednesday in connection with the assault on a female junior doctor attached to the Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chatterjee Medical College and Hospital at Uluberia in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district on Monday evening.

The person arrested on Wednesday has been identified as Sheikh Samrat. This is the fourth arrest made in this connection since Tuesday.

Sources from the district police said that Samrat is a close associate of the prime accused in the case Sheikh Babulal, a traffic Home Guard attached to Uluberia outpost of West Bengal Police. He was present at the place when the assault on the doctor took place on Monday evening.

He will be presented at a district court in Howrah later on Wednesday, and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

Meanwhile, Babulal, known to be a close associate of the ruling Trinamool Congress, had already been relieved of his duties as a traffic Home Guard. The doctor had also accused Babulal of giving her a rape threat.

Babulal and two other accused persons in the case, who were arrested earlier, were presented at the district court in Howrah on Tuesday, and the court remanded them to three days of police custody.

To recall, the female junior doctor was working in the maternity ward at the time of the attack on Monday evening. After examining the traffic Home Guard's relative, she went to the hospital restroom and was sitting there when Babulal, along with the others, attacked her.

The junior doctor alleged that one of the attackers twisted her hand while the other allegedly slapped her on the neck. It is alleged that some of the group, reportedly Babulal, even threatened to rape her and kill her. Later, the ward nurse and other staff rescued her from the attackers.

The junior doctor lodged a written complaint with the Uluberia police station on Monday night. Based on her complaint, the police started investigating the incident. After the initial investigation, three people, including Babulal, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor