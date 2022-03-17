Fourth covid wave to hit India in June, it will be mild, says experts

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 2,539 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate in the country has also dipped to 0.35 percent, while the weekly positivity rate has dropped to 0.42 percent.

With this, the present active caseload of India is 30,799, accounting for 0.07 percent of total cases.

But Covid threat has not yet been averted. Once again a wave of corona is expected. In China, the number of corona patients has again started to increase rapidly. Dr. Harish Chafle, an infectious disease specialist at Global Hospital, has predicted a fourth wave of corona in the state. ‘A fourth wave of corona could hit the India in June. But that wave will be mild, "said Harish Chafle.

Over the next three months, the number of corona patients may increase again. But vaccination will reduce the number of hospitalizations or deaths of patients. However, a new variant of the corona virus is expected to increase the number of corona patients. Otherwise the fourth wave will be mild.