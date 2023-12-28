Frantic to join MVA-INDIA, Ambedkar renews plea to Thackeray, Pawar, Kharge

Mumbai, Dec 28 Apparently desperate to join the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday shot off a letter to the MVA allies, with his proposal for an equal – 12 constituencies each – seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The letter is addressed to the top MVA leaders - Shiv Sena-UBT President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I wrote a letter today to (them) to deliberate and decide on VBA’s proposed formula of 12+12+12+12 for Maharashtra. I reiterated our interest to join the MVA and INDIA (bloc)," said Ambedkar on X.

He also justified the VBA’s proposed seat-share formula, especially when there are multiple speculation opinions coming every corner, and why it was important to take a decision on priority, to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Defeating Modi should be the only priority for MVA. I hope a decision is soon made which is in the interest of the people of Maharashtra," he urged.

The VBA letter came strategically on a day when the Congress held a mega-rally in Nagpur and a day ahead of the crucial national opposition seat-sharing talks to be held in New Delhi on Friday.

On September 1, Ambedkar had penned a detailed letter to Kharge and other Congress bigwigs expressing a desire to join the national and state Opposition alliance, ahead of the INDIA. bloc meeting in Mumbai. Last week, the VBA state executive met and proposed the new seat-sharing formula, but so far none of the MVA partners have commented on it.

The VBA has also warned that in case the party doesn’t get a place, then it would contest all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, raising apprehensions of dividing the Opposition vote-share that could benefit the NDA-BJP.

