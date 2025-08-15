Free bus travel scheme for women launched in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada, Aug 15 The government of Andhra Pradesh on Independence Day launched Stree Shakti, the scheme for worm for free travel in buses belonging to state-owned APSRTC.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Human Resources and IT Minister Nara Lokesh launched the scheme.

The three leaders along with state BJP president PVN Madhav travelled in bus from Undavalli to Pandit Nehru Bus Stand, Vijayawada and issues zero fair tickets. They interacted with women passengers and enquired about the benefits they will get from the scheme.

People, especially women, welcomed the Chief Minister and other leaders at various bus stops.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives of ruling coalition launched the schemes in their respective constituencies.

At the main event in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister and other leaders addressed a public meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu also shared his thoughts on social media platform ‘X’.

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. These golden words of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar guide our vision for Andhra Pradesh’s bright future,” posted the Chief Minister.

“This Independence Day, we honour and celebrate Stree Shakti, the true strength of our state. The Stree Shakti free bus travel scheme empowers daughters across AP to stride forward with freedom and confidence, opening doors to education, employment, and opportunities for growth. Together, we embark on a journey towards our collective goal of Swarna Andhra,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the day had give immense satisfaction as a major promise made to women as part of Super Six during the elections has been fulfilled. “Free bus travel is a gift I am giving to women as a brother,” he said.

He said the scheme would benefit 2.62 crore women across the state. The government will spend Rs.162 crore per month and Rs.1,942 crore annually on this scheme.

He said under the scheme, women can travel for free in any of the Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Express, and Metro Express buses of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

The government says that around 2.62 crore women in the state will benefit from this scheme. Out of the total 11,449 buses under APSRTC, women can travel for free in 8,458 buses.

The government has also extended the scheme’s benefit to transgender persons.

With the implementation of this scheme, the TDP-led coalition will fulfil another promise made under Super Six.

The Stree Shakti scheme will help women save significantly on travel costs. Government estimates show that women travel, on average, four times a week by bus, while working women travel daily. This costs each woman approximately Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000 per month.

To avail the benefit, passengers must be residents of Andhra Pradesh and present ID proof such as Voter ID, Aadhaar, Ration Card, or Driving License to conductors. The scheme will not apply to Non-Stop, Super Luxury, AC buses, or services on ghat roads.

The implementation of this scheme will cost Rs. 162 crores per month, benefiting about 26.95 lakh people daily in the state.

In the state’s population of 5.25 crore, there are 2.62 crore women. Under this scheme, women, girls, and transgenders belonging to the state will be eligible to travel free of charge from anywhere to anywhere.

This scheme does not apply to non-stop interstate bus services or any other categories. Similarly, it does not apply to contract carriage services, chartered services, and package tours.

