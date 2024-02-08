Free Electricity in Jharkhand: Champai Soren Govt Announces 125 Units of Free Power to Domestic Consumers

Following the formation of the new government in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Champai Soren has made a significant decision to provide 125 units of free electricity every month to the people of the state. This decision marks an increase from the previous allotment of 100 units under the Hemant government.

CM Champai Soren announced this decision on Wednesday during a review meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary. He instructed the Energy Department to draft a proposal accordingly. The state government had initially launched the '100-unit free electricity' scheme in 2022 to alleviate the financial burden on the people, applicable to domestic connections consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month.

Champai Soren assumed the role of CM after the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren. He recently secured a vote of confidence in the assembly, with 47 votes in favor of the Grand Alliance and 29 votes in opposition. In his address to the Assembly, Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed his allegiance to Hemant Soren, stating, "I proudly say that I am part 2 of Hemant Soren."