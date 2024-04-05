Free ration scheme to prove a game changer in UP again during LS polls: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, April 5 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the free ration scheme will prove a game changer in the state again during Lok Sabha polls.

With 3.60 crore ration cardholders and their families set to cast their votes in the upcoming elections, the state's commitment to transparent governance is poised to resonate positively with the electorate, fostering confidence in the double-engine government and sparking a search for the Lotus symbol on the EVMs, the Chief Minister said.

Yogi Adityanath said that amid challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-active measures to provide free rations offered immense relief to the nation's underprivileged.

He said that under the guidance of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the expansive execution of this scheme, benefiting a staggering 15 crore individuals.

The scheme which played a pivotal role in the 2022 Assembly elections by garnering significant support for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is poised to once again sway the electorate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political observers believe.

An official, meanwhile, said that the Chief Minister has put the focus on the beneficiary class.

These are the same beneficiaries who have been provided with rations with complete transparency.

Those who already had ration cards were immediately provided with the benefits of the scheme, while new cards were issued to other eligible individuals based on priority.

This includes 40.87 lakh Antyodaya cardholders (a total of 1.32 crore units) and 3.19 crore eligible household cardholders (a total of 13.73 crore units).

Moreover, between January 2023 and November 2023, 5,47,652 new card-holders have also been added.

The government has paid special attention to transparency in ration distribution to ensure that no eligible person is left out.

For this purpose, distribution is arranged through e-POS machines.

Distribution through e-POS machines ensures up to 94.68 per cent allocation compliance.

Installation of e-POS machines is being ensured in all 79,138 eligible fair price shops in rural and urban areas. Furthermore, Aadhaar feeding of 99.93 per cent of ration cardholders' heads and 99.94 per cent Aadhaar seeding of ration cards has been completed.

Additionally, Aadhaar feeding of units present in ration cards has been done up to 99.26 per cent, and Aadhaar seeding up to 99.55 per cent has been achieved.

Distribution has been ensured through Aadhaar authentication by October 2023 which is 99.82 per cent. The state has also ensured the implementation of the One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

Under this, from May 2020 to October 2023, at least 43,392 cardholders from other states have received free ration in the state.

On the other hand, the process for Uttar Pradesh's 34,83,906 cardholders to receive ration in other states has been successfully advanced.

