Free travel for women in Telangana RTC buses from Dec 9

Hyderabad, Dec 8 Women in Telangana will be able to travel free in state-owned TSRTC buses from Saturday as the new Congress government in the state has decided to implement two of the six guarantees.

Day after assuming office, the Congress government issued an order to roll out the facility under the Mahalakshmi scheme promised during the elections for empowerment of women.

From Saturday (December 9) afternoon, girls and women of all age groups and transgender persons who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses within the state borders

The state government issued modalities for implementation of the scheme, which is being launched on the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Women, girls and transgenders can travel in Palle Velugu, Express, city ordinary and city Metro buses, announced TSRTC Managing Director, V. C. Sajjanar.

Travel in inter-state Express and Palle Velugu buses will be free up to the borders of Telangana State.

“They can travel by showing any of the identity cards like Adhaar, voter ID, driving licence, PAN card or passport. There will be no restriction. They can travel any distance within the state,” he said, adding that they will be issued zero tickets after 5-6 days.

The scheme will be launched at 1.30 p.m. from Assembly premises in the presence of ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

The TSRTC MD said a total of 7,292 buses can be used by beneficiaries under the scheme

He said the travel pattern of TSRTC shows that 40 per cent of its passengers are women. This number is expected to go up to 50-55 per cent with the implementation of the scheme.

Sajjanar said based on the number of beneficiaries of the scheme, TSRTC will seek reimbursement from the government.

TSRTC’s current daily revenues are Rs 14 crore. “With the implementation of this scheme, it will automatically come down by 50 per cent. We will request the government to fill the gap,” he said.

He called it a historical decision which will give a boost to the public transport system.

He said after studying the travel pattern for a few days, the TSRTC will approach the government for procuring additional buses, if required.

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had on Thursday decided to implement two of the six guarantees given to people from December 9, the birthday of Sonia Gandhi.

Enhancing the coverage of Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance to Rs 10 lakh is the second guarantee that will be implemented from December 9.

