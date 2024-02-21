Freed from circus, elephant Suzy celebrates nine years of freedom

Agra February 21 Suzy, a 74-year-old female elephant at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) at Churmura in Mathura district, celebrated her ninth year of freedom, marking a significant milestone in her journey from exploitation to sanctuary.

Suzy’s journey serves as a beacon of hope for elephants everywhere, reminding us of the importance of empathy and advocacy in creating a better world for all living beings.

Rescued from the harsh realities of the circus industry in Andhra Pradesh, Suzy's story is one of resilience and compassion.

For 60 years, the elephant endured the confines of captivity, subjected to unspeakable cruelty and forced to perform petty tricks for human entertainment.

But nine years ago, Suzy's life changed forever when the dedicated team at Wildlife SOS rushed to her aid and liberated her from the shackles of bondage.

Since arriving at the Wildlife SOS rescue facility in 2015, Suzy has undergone a remarkable physical and emotional transformation. With specialised geriatric care and attention of the dedicated staff and caregivers, she has grown into the oldest elephant at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, defying the odds.

Suzy is now under geriatric care, receiving regular periodic pedicures, and vitamin and mineral supplements. She is blind in both eyes, yet her acute senses and the dedicated attention of her caregivers ensure her comfort and safety.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said "As Suzy enters her ninth year of freedom, it's a significant milestone for Wildlife SOS. Suzy's pain during her 60 years of captivity is hard to fathom. We worked hard to give Suzy her independence, and now she's living a life filled with love and care, watched over by our dedicated team.

"Suzy's life is now filled with compassion and care. Our care team at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre ensures Suzy is taken care of. Suzy enjoys a healthy diet rich in fresh vegetables, and particularly loves to whip her green fodder against her feet before munching it down."

Baiju Raj M.V., Director (Conservation), Wildlife SOS, said, “Suzy has no molars which is why a specialised diet is followed for her. Her fruits are finely chopped into a smoothie for her easy consumption and so is her green fodder.”

