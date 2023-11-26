Freedom fighter's daughter proves citizenship after three-year legal battle

Guwahati, Nov 26 After fighting a legal battle for more than three years, Seje Bala Ghosh, daughter of a freedom fighter from Assam's Bongaigaon district, has finally been successful in proving that she is an Indian citizen and not an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh.

She received the order copy from the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) earlier this week.

"Questioning my citizenship is a big insult to my father's sacrifices for this country, and I am still feeling humiliated," Ghosh told IANS.

She said: "My father was a freedom fighter. He was a close associate of Chandrashekhar Azad and sacrificed a lot for this country's freedom. But after seven decades of independence, his daughter was declared an illegal migrant, which is really shameful."

Seje Bala is a devotee of Lord Krishna and lives alone in her home in the Salbagan village of Bongaigaon district in Assam.

"Perhaps this was ordained for me, but whoever brought this dishonour to my name will bear the consequences. (My) Krishna is keeping an eye on everything," the 73-year-old woman uttered.

According to her, in March 2020, shortly before the lockdown began, a group of police personnel arrived at her residence bearing a notice from the Foreigner's Tribunal.

Ghosh said: "I requested the police team inform me what my crime is because I was unable to read it. They told me that I have to appear in court (FT) because the court thinks I am an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh."

Seje Bala's son passed away a few years ago, and the rest of the family has abandoned her. The neighbours take care of her when she lives alone at her residence.

Members of the Assam-based NGO, Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), contacted her during the initial lockdown in 2020 and began offering legal assistance.

Dewan Abdur Rahim, an advocate, was chosen by them to represent Ghosh's case at the tribunal.

According to Rahim, records indicate that Digendra Ch. Ghosh, the father of Seje Bala, immigrated to Assam in 1947 due to religious persecution in then-East Pakistan.

"Seje Bala was born in 1951 in Balogara village in Mangaldoi district, and in the same year, her father's name appeared in the National Register of Citizens (NRC). A passport was issued in 1954 on the name of Digendra Ch. Ghosh, and his name was on the voter list for 1958 and a few subsequent years," the advocate said.

He further mentioned that they produced at least thirteen legitimate documents proving Seje Bala's family had lived in Assam before 1951.

"We also provided documents to demonstrate their relationship (as father and daughter), together with the paperwork pertaining to Digendra Ch. Ghosh and Seje Bala's individual identities. In FT's verification, every document was deemed legitimate," Dewan Abdur Rahim stated.

Seje Bala initially appeared before the FT in 2021 in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg.

On November 4, this year, the FT provided its opinion following multiple hearings and stated that she was not an illegal immigrant.

The Foreigners Tribunal observed that Seje Bala's family moved to India in 1947 and stayed here. The documents are valid and show that her father's name was found in the refugee registration certificate, passport, NRC of 1951, and voter list of 1958.

Moreover, her mother's name also appeared on the Donation Slip of 1962 and the voter list of 1966 in Mangaldoi district.

According to the order of FT, Seje Bala's name appeared in the voters' lists of 1989, 1997, 2005, 2011, and 2020 in Bongaigaon. She was also given an OBC certificate, a ration card, etc. She submitted a relationship certificate (with her father, Digendra Ch. Ghosh) issued by the Chairman of Bongaigaon Municipal Board in 1994.

After receiving the FT's order a few days ago, the daughter of a former freedom fighter cried a lot.

"She claimed that this insult wasn't worth it. She takes offense to the FT calling her a Bangladeshi. However, she refused to accept any apology; instead, she declared that God will give justice," stated Nanda Ghosh, the state coordinator for the CJP.

