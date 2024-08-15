'Freedom not just a word, it's our protective shield', Rahul says in I-Day greetings to country

New Delhi, Aug 15 Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in his Independence Day message to the country underlined that freedom is more than just a word and it is "our biggest protective shield".

Taking to X, the former Congress president wrote: "Happy Independence Day to all countrymen. For us, freedom is not just a word - it is our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values. This is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams. Jai Hind!"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on the occasion of Independence Day, said that "democracy and the Constitution are our biggest shield".

"We remember the sacrifices of millions of our great freedom fighters and pay our respects to them.

Democracy and the Constitution are the biggest shields for our 140 crore Indians. We will protect it till our last breath. The Opposition is like the oxygen of democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it also raises the issues of the public.

It is a matter of concern that constitutional and autonomous institutions have been turned into puppets by the government," Kharge posted on X.

The Congress President further said: "The dream of our freedom fighters was to maintain unity in diversity. But some forces are trying to destroy our brotherhood by forcibly imposing their views on the country. Therefore, it is important that all of us remain conscious of the freedom given in the Constitution regarding expression, life, food habits, clothing, method of worship and freedom to move anywhere.

"As the President of the Congress party, I want to assure all the countrymen that we will continue to fight against unemployment, inflation, poverty, corruption and inequality. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors. Jai Hind!" he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge hoisted the Tricolor at the Congress headquarters. Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, along with some senior party leaders, were also present.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, posted on X: "Freedom, democracy, justice, equality and mutual unity are our national resolve. These values ​​are the foundation of our Constitution and protecting them is our ultimate duty towards the country. Our resolve to protect our freedom, the Constitution and its principles is firm. Jai Bharat! Jai Hind!"

India on Thursday celebrated its 78th Independence Day.

Two months after he began his third term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning hoisted the national flag on the ramparts of Red Fort.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi stressed on the Central government's vision to make India a developed country by 2047.

