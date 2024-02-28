French Army chief visits South Western Command HQ in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 28 French Army chief Gen Pierre Schill on Wednesday visited the Indian Army's South Western Command headquarters here.

Gen Schill was received by Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Command.

An official said that the French Army chief interacted with Lt Gen Seth and other officers of South Western Command, and shared vital insights in furtherance of good relations between the armed forces of the two nations.

The official said that Gen Schill's visit underscores the mutual desire of France and India to strengthen their strategic collaboration across various domains, including defence, security and technology.

The meeting further reinforces the enduring bond between the armed forces of India and France, and highlights their commitment towards promoting regional stability and international security, the official added.

