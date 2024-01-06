French newspaper chronicles Kashmir’s journey from conflict-ridden past to blossoming present

Srinagar, Jan 6 Acknowledging the great transformation of Kashmir from violence to resurgent paradise, a French newspaper on Saturday chronicled Kashmir’s story.

Le Figaro, the French newspaper, report titled, ‘Enchanting transformation of Kashmir in a striking turn of events’, said: “Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) experienced an unprecedented surge in tourism in 2023, welcoming a record-breaking 2 crore tourists."

“This surge, the highest in 77 years, is indicative of the positive transformation within the Union Territory over the past four years, resulting in increased employment opportunities and a thriving hotel industry."

“The cinematic allure of the region attracted over 100 film shoots last year alone, shining a spotlight on its captivating landscapes.”

Describing Kashmir as a “Forgotten Paradise," the detailed report said: “Kashmir timidly opened up to foreign travellers after decades of conflict."

“Srinagar is now a haven of peace in the foothills of the Himalayas,” the report said.

The narrative unfolds at 5:30 a.m. on Dal Lake, where the day breaks in a veil of mist.

“The boat gracefully glides across the tranquil waters, surrounded by a serene silence. Time seemingly holds its breath, and birds whisper softly. The floating market comes to life as vegetable sellers engage in negotiations from one boat to another. The century-old tradition remains unchanged, with the aroma of traditional Kashmiri khawa wafting from a mobile samovar, providing an authentic experience."

“A charismatic character, Mr. Wonderful Flowerman, draped in a pink sweater and a multicolored shirt, embodies the essence of a Bollywood character."

“Negotiations for a bouquet at a 'golden price' lead to a unique condition – a visit to Mr. Wonderful Flowerman's father's floating gardens where the plants are cultivated."

“The journey to an islet on Nigeen Lake unveils the patriarch's lament for the end of the season, accompanied by a glimpse into his daughter's papier-mâché box painting in a rickety wooden cabin.”

As Le Figaro report concludes, it beautifully captures J&K's journey from a conflict-ridden past to a blossoming present. The once forgotten paradise is portrayed as reclaiming its position on the world stage, signifying a renewed era of enchantment and allure.

