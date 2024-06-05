French President Macron congratulates 'dear friend' Modi, hails strategic partnership with India

Paris, June 5 French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday congratulated "dear friend" Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA prepares to form a government for the third consecutive time in India.

"India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations Narendra Modi, my dear friend. Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France," Macron posted on X.

Over the past few years, the relationship between the two countries has expanded to several new areas under the leadership of both leaders -- from the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets to developing helicopter engines together.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi attended the annual Bastille Day Parade in Paris as a 'Guest of Honour' on the French President's invitation as both nations marked the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

France also conferred PM Modi with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest award.

The Indo-French ties received a major boost earlier this year as Macron was the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations during his two-day state visit in January.

The French President also visited India during the G-20 Summit in September last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor