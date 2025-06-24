French tourist raped in Udaipur after cafe party, accused absconding

Jaipur, June 24 In a shocking case, a French woman was raped after attending a party in Rajasthana's Udaipur. The Rajasthan Police have registered a case, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday evening after the victim attended a party at a local cafe, where she met the accused. The accused, identified as Siddharth, allegedly lured the woman to his rented apartment in Sukher under the pretext of showing her scenic spots in the area. There, he is accused of raping her.

The victim later admitted herself to a private hospital, where she is now out of danger and receiving medical care, the official said.

SHO Purna Singh Rajpurohit of Badgaon Police Station confirmed the incident and said an FIR has been registered based on the woman's complaint. The accused is currently absconding, and police teams are actively searching for him, he said.

According to the FIR, the tourist arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22 and was staying at a hotel in the Ambamata police station area. On Monday evening, she attended a party at The Greek Farm Cafe and Restro Cafe at Tiger Hill, where she met the accused. In her statement, the woman said the man approached her during the party and invited her to step outside for a smoke, promising to show her some scenic views.

Despite her repeated requests to return to her hotel, he allegedly insisted otherwise, eventually taking her to his apartment. Once there, he allegedly made advances and, when she refused, forcibly raped her.

The survivor said her phone battery had drained, leaving her unable to call for help.

After the assault, her health deteriorated, and she admitted herself to a private hospital.

Authorities have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.

The French embassy has been informed, and appropriate assistance is being extended to the victim, the officials added.

