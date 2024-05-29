Fresh allegation claims Kerala CM's daughter holds bank account in Middle East

Kochi, May 29 Even as the Kerala High Court is set to hear a case against Exalogic, the IT firm of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, a fresh allegation surfaced on Wednesday claiming that she holds a bank account in the Middle East along with another person.

No sooner after the allegation was made by Shaun George, the son of seven-time former legislator P.C. George, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said, "CM Vijayan has to come clean because a very grave allegation has been levelled."

Incidentally, it was George who had approached the ED and other agencies like the SFIO and the Income Tax Department alleging that Veena Vijayan's IT firm received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL, a mining company in which the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has around 13 per cent stake.

Based on his complaint, the central agencies launched a probe after recording the statements of various persons except Veena.

George claimed before the media on Wednesday that Veena holds a joint account with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank which received huge sums of money from SNC Lavalin and consulting major PwC.

He said PwC has interests in Kerala government projects like K-Fon, and Space Park.

“I speak with facts. It is to be seen now if this account in her name has been disclosed in her tax return. Huge sums have been credited into the account,” George said.

He also claimed that the money transactions took place between 2016 and 2019.

"It was during this period that the so-called business deals between CMRL and Exalogic took place. We all know CM Vijayan's involvement with Lavalin from 1998. It’s strange how a Communist leader like Pinarayi Vijayan ended like this,” George said.

To recall, just before the Lok Sabha polls, both P.C. George and his son Shaun George joined the BJP.

“Since I am a BJP member now, I have taken permission from my party to speak to the media,” George said.

He also said that he has submitted all the details of this bank account that Veena holds in the Middle East in a related case coming up in the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

