Fresh Covid cases cross 100-mark in K'taka; positivity rate 5.93%

Bengaluru, Dec 23 Karnataka reported 104 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the tally of active caseload to 271, according to data released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The test positivity rate rose to 5.93 per cent though no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in the state.

A total of 258 persons are in home isolation while 13 are hospitalised, of which six are being treated in ICU.

As many as 1,752 tests were conducted across the state in the past 24 hours.

Bengaluru reported the maximum cases at 85, followed by Mysuru (7), Shivamogga (6), Chamarajanagara and Tumakuru (2 each), and Mandya and Dakshina Kannada (1 each).

