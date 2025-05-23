Fresh COVID Cases in Haryana: Health Minister Urges Calm, No Panic Needed

A surge of new Covid wave can be seen in Asia including India the symptoms of Covid (Corona Virus) can be seen Singapore and Hong Kong and Thailand and they are taking precautions as the number of corona patients are increasing. Earlier Maharashtra reported two recent deaths at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, initially claimed by authorities to be non-COVID related, have ignited political and public health controversy. Haryana also reported four new cases, two each from Gurugram and Faridabad, amid rising infections in other parts of the country. According to sources, all four patients, comprising two men and two women, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus.

Four vaccinated individuals with no recent international travel history have tested positive, exhibiting mild symptoms and remaining stable under home quarantine. A previous case in Gurugram has recovered. Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao assured the public that the health department is closely monitoring the situation and following national guidelines, emphasizing that the variant is mild and manageable, and there is no cause for panic. She directed civil surgeons to maintain necessary logistics and treatment facilities, reaffirming the government's commitment to public health and safety.

Rao advised citizens to practice hand hygiene, wear masks in crowded areas, and avoid unnecessary gatherings, underscoring that these basic precautions are still encouraged even as COVID-19 is now considered another type of viral infection.