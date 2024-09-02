Fresh militant attack in Manipur, 3 critically injured

Imphal, Sep 2 Three people, including a 23-year-old woman, were critically injured after the suspected Kuki militants on Monday launched fresh attacks with drones at Senjam Chirang in Manipur's Imphal West district, where two people, including a woman, were killed, ten others injured and many abandoned houses at Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband villages set ablaze on Sunday, officials said.

In separate bombings on Monday, the Kuki militants destroyed three bunkers of security forces in Imphal East district.

Police said that the Kuki militants dropped powerful bombs using drones seriously injuring Watham Sanatombi Devi and two others. All the injured were shifted to a hospital in Imphal, where doctors conducted urgent surgery on the woman.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has rushed to the area.

Police also said that armed militants launched a violent attack at Sinam village in Imphal East. The militants used drones to drop powerful bombs on security posts destroying three bunkers and damaging properties belonging to the security forces.

There were reports that suspected militants took away three weapons - an Insas LMG, an AK 47, and an SLR from a post of the Manipur Armed Police at Meikhang under the Sagolmang police station in Kangpokpi district, but police have yet to confirm the incident.

Monday’s attack follows the violent attack at Koutruk, Kadangband, and Singda villages of Imphal West on Sunday, which left two persons, including a 32-year-old woman, dead and 10 others injured, including the woman’s 8-year-old daughter, at Koutruk village. The injured also included two security personnel and a local TV journalist, who was covering the attack.

A Manipur Police statement on Monday night said that there was mobilisation of armed miscreants in many places which had seen intense conflict in the past. After Sunday's militant attack, an alert was sounded and all forces including the Central forces in their respective districts have been conducting joint operations. All forces in all 16 districts of the state are on high alert for 24 hours, the statement said. Joint operations were conducted in border areas between Churachandpur and Kakching districts, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, and Kakching and Tegnoupal districts.

